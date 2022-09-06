Onam is celebrated as one of the most important festivals in the state of Kerala that marks the homecoming of noble King Mahabali. The festival begins in the Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar, which is celebrated with grandeur in South India. Onam 2022 started on August 30, Tuesday, and will go on till Thiruvonam, which will be observed on September 8, Thursday. People celebrate the harvest festival by preparing Onam Sadhya, participating in the Vallamkali boat race and decorating their houses with flower rangoli. Also called Onam Pookalam or Athapookalam, rangoli made from flowers holds special significance in the Onam festival. It adds much-needed colours and fragrances to the auspicious festival. While Pookalam designs and patterns are distinct and different in every Kerala household, the flowers used to make the beautiful rangoli remain the same. Indeed, it is believed that using traditional flowers during the Onam festival facilitates upholding the culture and traditions of the state. So, take a look at the traditional flowers used in the Onam festivities for adorning the abode with these sweet-scented blossoms. From Thumba to Chemparathy, get a list of six flowers that you must use to make rangoli and Athapookalam patterns. Below, find Onam flowers for Pookalam Designs 2022.

Flowers Used To Make Rangoli and Athapookalam Patterns

1. Thumba (Ceylon Slitwort)

These tiny white blossoms are an integral part of Onam Pookalam. These aromatic flowers are primarily used on the Atham day of the 10-day Onam festival.

Thumba

Thumba Flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Tulsi

These green plants (though not flowers) are used majorly for the flower rangoli to add serenity and freshness to the abode! They are considered very auspicious for the festive day celebrations.

Tulsi

Tulsi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Chemparathy (Hibiscus or Shoe Flower)

The crimson red flower is used to add brightness to the Athapookalam designs. It makes the floral carpet look beautiful and holy at the same time. Onam 2022 Pookalam Designs and Athapookalam Patterns: Decorate Your House With Beautiful Onam Flower Rangoli To Celebrate the Harvest Festival (Watch Videos)

Chemparathy

Chemparathy Flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chethi (Flame Of The Woods)

These flowers add richness to the flower rangoli due to their tiny flower petals used in Pookalam designs' rings.

Chethi

Chethi Flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Sankhupushpam or Shankupushpam (Butterfly Pea)

One of the prominent flowers used in Onam celebrations, Sankhupushpam weaves magic with its dramatic shade. It adds the hue of blue and yellow to the Athapookalam patterns and makes them look vibrant!

Sankhupushpam

Sankhupushpam Flower (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Jamanthi or Marigold

Also called Chrysanthemums, Marigold flowers are used in shades of yellow, orange and white. They are known to be the flowers of innocence and happiness.

Jamanthi

Marigold (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Onam Pookalam Designs 2022 for Decorating Your House With Beautiful Floral Carpet

Onam Pookalam is made on the first day of the Kerala harvest festival (Atham), and it continues till Thiruvonam day, which is celebrated as one of the most special days of the Onam festival. Happy Onam!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).