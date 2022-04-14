Pana Sankranti is the celebration of the New Year in Orissa, which is also known as the Odia New Year. Pana Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on April 14, the same day as Tamil Puthandu, Mahavir Jayanti, Bengali New Year and various other festivities. This day marks the first day of the Oriya Calendar and is often known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti. Since Pana Sankranti is a community celebration, people make various efforts to spread festive cheer and commemorate the Odia New Year with family and friends. This includes sharing Happy Pana Sankranti wishes, Odia New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Pana Sankranti 2022 messages, Happy Odia New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Pana Sankranti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures online. Pana Sankranti 2022 in Odisha: Date, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

The celebration of Pana Sankranti marks the first day of Mesa month, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This day is also celebrated with different names and rituals in Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, etc. People often visit Shiva, Shakti or Hanuman temples, take baths in rivers or at major pilgrimage centres and take various other steps to ensure their New Year brings with it a fresh start, rid of all their past sins. The celebration of Pana Sankranti 2022 is bound to be filled with various fun activities across Orissa. And as we prep for this auspicious festival, here are some Happy Pana Sankranti wishes, Odia New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Pana Sankranti 2022 messages, and Happy Odia New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Pana Sankranti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with family and friends. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Pana Sankranti 2022 Messages

Pana Sankranti 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Aao Milakar Jashn Manaayen, Pana Sankranti 2022 ka, Bhed-Bhaav Ko Tyaag Karen, Banaayen Paryaavaran Shaanti ka! Happy Odia New Year!

Happy Pana Sankranti 2022 Quotes

Pana Sankranti 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: Tumaku Wish Karuchhhi Amazing New Year, Sahita Fuul Achievement Au, Experience Gote Meaning Fuul Chapterapekhya Karichhi Lekhi Baku. Happy Pana Sankranti 2022.

Maha Vishuba Sankranti Greetings

Pana Sankranti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: As the New Year Blossoms, May the Journey of Your Life Be Fragrant with New Opportunities, And May Your Days Be Bright with New Hopes! Happy Pana Sankranti 2022.

Happy Maha Vishuba Sankranti SMS

Pana Sankranti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Wishing You and Your Beloved Family Members a Very Happy Pana Sankranti 2022!

Maha Vishuba Sankranti Wallpaper

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Pana Sankranti 2022. Wishing You a Happy, Prosperous And Blissful Odia New Year Ahead.

Pana Sankranti 2022 Wishes: HD Images, Quotes, Messages & Greetings To Celebrate the Odia New Year

The celebration of Odia New Year is referred to as Pana Sankranti because people often mark the beginning of the celebration by eating the festive Chhatua and drinking Bela Pana - a drink made from the bael fruit pulp. The Bela Pana is prepared with Bael, milk, chhena, fruits, yoghurt, cashews, spices and sugar or jaggery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).