Ekadashi fasting is important in Hinduism and is considered an important occasion by the devotees. While there are 24 Ekadashis in a year, the number changes when there are Adhikamas or Malmas, increasing the count to 26. There are two Ekadashis in Adhik maas which are known as Parama Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. Adhika Masa is one extra lunar month that occurs once every three years. The Ekadashi, which falls in Krishna Paksha in Adhik month, is Parama Ekadashi. This year, Parama Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 12. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

The fasting of Parama Ekadashi depends on the month, which is Adhik (extra month); that is why no lunar month is fixed for fasting on Parama Ekadashi. Adhik Maas is also known as Mal Maas and Purushottam Maas, and Parama Ekadashi is known as Adhik Maas Ekadashi. Scroll down to know more about Parama Ekadashi 2023 date and significance.

Parama Ekadashi 2023 Date and Timings

Parama Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, August 12.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on August 11 at 5:06 am and end on August 12 at 6:31 am.

Parama Ekadashi Significance

Parama Ekadashi is a very auspicious Ekadashi observed especially by the Vaishnavas. As per religious beliefs, the person who observes this vrat gets freedom from the cycle of rebirth and goes straight to ‘Vaikunth’ after death. As per religious beliefs, it is said that the merits of the Parama Ekadashi fast are the deceased ancestors of the person will also attain peace and salvation. According to Hindu legends, this vrat was once performed by Kubera, and he was then appointed as the ‘Lord of Wealth’ by Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu, and hence on this day also, the devotees offer prayers to their deity with full devotion. The idol of Lord Vishnu is worshipped with flowers, Tulsi leaves, fruits, dhoop and incense. The power of Parama Ekadashi vrat is such that it can eradicate poverty completely from the life of the one observing the fast. Parama Ekadashi mentions can be found in various religious Hindu scriptures.

It is believed that observing a fast on this Ekadashi washes away all the sins committed during a lifetime.

