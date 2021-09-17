Parivartini Ekadashi 2021, also known as the Parsva Ekadashi, will be observed on September 17. The Ekadashi tithi will start on September 16 at 09:36 am and end on September 17 at 8:07 am. As the sunrise date is considered to be more auspicious in Hindu culture, the Ekadashi will be observed on September 17. Here's a collection of Parivartini Ekadashi 2021 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, SMS and greetings dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Parivartan means change. Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping posture on this day, and, therefore, it is known as Parivartini Ekadashi. It is believed that people who observe fast on this Ekadashi are blessed with salvation and their sins are washed away. Messages related to Lord Vishnu and Parivartini Ekadashi wishes float during this time.

On Parivartini Ekadashi, people take an early morning bath and worship Lord Vishnu, offering him tulsi leaves, fruits and sweets. Some people observe fast without water, some with fruits and others with sattvik food.

It is necessary to do Ekadashi parana, which means breaking the fast within Dwadashi tithi. If the Parana is not done within Dwadashi, then it is considered to be an offence. The most preferred time to break the fast is pratahkal, which means morning. If due to some reason, one is not able to break the fast in the morning, then it should be done after madhyahna, which means afternoon time.

People who observe fast on Parivartini Ekadashi send wishes to their family and friends on this day.

