We are just days away from celebrating the festival of colours—Holi, which is scheduled to be held at the end of this month. But before the nation enjoys the colourful season, the religions tows of UP—Mathura and Vrindavan celebrates Braj ki Holi, which is scheduled to begin from March 22, 2021. The Holi celebration begins early compared to the rest of the country, and they worship Shri Krishna and Radha on the auspicious occasion of Phulera Dooj. In this article, we bring you all the essential details you must know about the day. Phulera Dooj 2021 date, auspicious tithi, significance, and important rituals—know everything about Phulera Dooj.

Phulera Dooj 2021 Date and Shubh Tithi

Phulera Dooj, also spelt as Phoolera Dooj, is marked on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun in the Hindu calendar. Phulera Dooj 2021 is on March 15. The shubh muhurat begins at 5:10 pm on March 14 and ends at 6:09 pm on March 15.

Phulera Dooj: History and Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Radha was upset with Krishna as he could not meet her because of some work in Vrindavan. Since she was upset, it is said that all the flowers began to die. When Krishna heard about it, he immediately left for Mathura, and on the second day of Phalgun month, he arrived and met Radha. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

In Braj region, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, Phulera Dooj is a significant day. It falls during the time between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. Due to its special timing, many auspicious gatherings are held at famous Krishna temples. It is believed that Phulera Dooj is a day that is free from all defects or dosha. All important work and ceremonies, such as marriage, do not need any muhurat on the day of Phulera Dooj.

