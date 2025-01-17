Popeye Day is a celebration held across the United States of America (USA) on January 17. The annual event is dedicated to the iconic fictional cartoon character named Popeye the Sailor Man. This character is said to have first appeared on January 17, 1929, in the comic strip Thimble Theatre by Elzie Crisler Segar. Following Segar's death in 1938, Thimble Theatre (later renamed Popeye) was continued by several writers and artists, most notably Segar's assistant Bud Sagendorf. In this article, let’s know more about Popeye Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event celebrated in the US. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Popeye Day 2025 Date

Popeye Day 2025 falls on Friday, January 17.

Popeye Day History

Popeye is one of the most famous cartoons of all times who is known for his love for spinach, which gives him superhuman strength, his quirky personality and his aim to protect those he cares about, especially his beloved Olive Oyl. Popeye had his cartoon series by the year 1933 with I Yam What I Yam being the first cartoon as the main character. Popeye and Tintin Enter Public Domain in 2025, Classic Comic Book Characters Now Free for Use After 95 Years.

Popeye Day Significance

Popeye Day in the US is an annual event that remembers the iconic cartoon character - Popeye. The character has been a famous one for nearly a century, entertaining audiences through comic strips, animated cartoons, and films. This cartoon character is famous for gaining strength by eating spinach and has been credited with boosting the vegetable's popularity among children and promoting healthy eating habits. The annual US event serves as an excellent time to revisit fond memories of the character and his adventures.

