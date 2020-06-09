Pride Month Calendar 2020 With Full Dates: List of LGBTQ Awareness Days and Observances Held Every Year

Pride month calendar (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The people of the LGBTQ community have to deal with so many problems and struggle for their fight of freedom, of embracing their sexuality. While some countries have legalised homosexuality in recent years, others are still a long way to go. The month of June is celebrated as Pride month annually which is a way to raise awareness about the rights of people from the pride community. This year, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown will not see a major celebration of events but the fact that it is the Pride Month remains. But beyond the Pride month, there are a lot of other days and observances held throughout the year which advocate for the rights of LGBTQ community. In this article, we take you through the Pride calendar of 2020, date and month-wise events held related to LGBTQ. LGBTQ Pride Month 2020 Dates and Significance: Why Pride Month Is Celebrated in June? Here’s the History Related to the Revolutionary Month of the Year.

This year, a lot of pride parades will be held online. Different organisations across the US will virtually be ringing in the spirit of their sexual identities. Throughout the year, there are a lot of events, observances and day held which stress on different aspects faced by the LGBTQ community. March had an LGBT Health Awareness Week, May saw the celebration of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, October has a National Coming Out Day. The month of October also marks LGBT History Month in the US. We give you a thorough calendar. LGBTQ Pride Month 2020: List of Virtual Pride Events With Dates and Website Links That is Set to Take Place Amid Pandemic!

LGBTQ Calendar 2020

Sr No Date Day / Observance 1 March 23- 29 National LGBT Health Awareness Week 2 March 31 International Transgender Day of Visibility 3 April 36 Lesbian Visibility Day 4 May 17 International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 5 May 22 Harvey Milk Day 6 June (entire month) Pride Month 7 June 18 Autistic Pride Day 8 June 28 Stonewall Riots Anniversary 9 September 23 Celebrate Bisexuality Day 10 October (Entire month) LBGT History Month US 11 October 8 International Lesbian Day 12 October 11 National Coming Out Day 13 October 15 Spirit Day 14 October 26 Intersex Awareness Day 15 November 20 Transgender Day of Remembrance

These are some of the important days that are held in honouring the different members of the LGBTQ spectrum. All of them in some of the way aim to build on their rights, create awareness about those who may not be aware and offer support. Different events, forums, discussions and seminars are held by related organisations to give the people of the community a platform to express, build and grow their understanding.