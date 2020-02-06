Promise Day 2020 Quirky Gift Ideas: From Health Gadgets to Amazing Photoshoots, 5 Gifts That Have a Deeper Meaning

Happy Promise Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

Valentine's week is in full swing and it is promise day today. 'Promises are meant to be broken', a saying as old as time comes in our minds today. While it is true, promises do mean a lot when you are in a relationship. In fact, the very rituals of weddings are based on promises aka vows. You promise things you want to do for your partner and then try to fulfil them forever. Promise day celebrates the power of promises. It falls on the 5th day of Valentine's Week. For those who don't know, a whole week from February 7 to 14 is celebrated as Valentine's week as a run down to Valentine's day. Couples celebrate Valentine's week schedule that starts with Rose Day, then moves on to Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day on February 14. Rose Day 2020: Fun Rose-Themed Gifts for Your Partner That Are Better than Flowers!

While you have made many promises to your partner, why not gift your partner something special on this day that will show that you are trying to keep the promise you made. Here's a list:

The Promise of Health: You may have promised to be with your partner in health and sickness but why no actively do something to keep them healthy? This promise day, gift your partner health gadgets that can make their life easier. Valentine Week 2020 Day-Wise Date Sheet in PDF For Free Download Online: Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine’s Day, Check Calendar With Full Dates to Celebrate the Festival of Love.

Photoshoot: Gift your partners the promise of making memories and preserving it for as long as you can.

Spa Vouchers: If you want to share their stress, why not gift them some spa vouchers for a relaxing spa session? But that is not it, talk to them and try to find a solution to their problems.

Plants: Gift your partner some good house plants. Some greenery would be a really thoughtful gift.

A Getaway: Promise them some good time to take away some stress from their lives.

This promise day, make sure you take some effort to work towards the promises you have made to your partner. We at Latestly.com wish you a very happy Promise day.