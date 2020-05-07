Rabindra Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know Why And How The Birth Anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore is Observed

Rabindra Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rabindra Jayanti is an annual cultural festival which is celebrated in the remembrance of Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary. Rabindra Jayanti falls on 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishak which is the year 1268 (1861 AD) as per the Bengali calendar. While his birthday falls on May 7 as per his birth date, the Bengali calendar celebrates the day on a different date. According to the Gregorian calendar, Rabindra Jayanti 2020 falls on May 8. In Bengal, the day is celebrated by observing varying cultural events and programs. Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: A Tribute to Kabiguru on 159th Birth Anniversary, His Life Journey Still Inspires Young Generation.

Remembering his songs and poems, Rabindra Sangeet is held in which people recite his poetries and sing his songs. The day marks big cultural events in schools and colleges. People pay tributes to Tagore for his contribution to literature and art. People visit Santiniketan, Birbhum in West Bengal in Visva-Bharati University, an institution founded by Tagore himself. The founding values of the organisation believe in cultural, social and educational upliftment of the students as well as the society. Marking the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's 150th birth anniversary, the government of India had issued Rs 5 coins in 2011. Rabindranath Tagore's 159th Birth Anniversary: Twitterati Pay Tributes to India's First Nobel Laureate by Sharing His Works.

Tagore is also known as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi. He was often called the 'Bard of Bengal'. Rabindranath Tagore was the first non-European person to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Rabindranath Tagore was the son of Debendranath Tagore who played an important role in the Bengali Rennaisance. Rabindranath Tagore's contributions to Bengali literature, music, and theatre is world-famous. Rabindranath Tagore Quotes & HD Images: Remembering Kabiguru on His 159th Birth Anniversary With These Motivational Sayings.

Tagore renounced his 1915 knighthood on May 31st, 1919, a month after Jallianwala Bagh massacre for the atrocities committed by the British. Rabindranath Tagore and Albert Einstein have met four times between 1931 and 1931. They were quite appreciative of each others' work and shared a common interest in many things. Tagore also shared a good relationship with Bapu. It is Tagore who conferred the title MK Gandhi with the title ‘Mahatma’.