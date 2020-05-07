Rabindranath Tagore's 159th Birth Anniversary: Twitterati Pay Tributes to India's First Nobel Laureate by Sharing His Works

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore was born on in Kolkata. His contribution to the Indian literature including poetries, songs and paintings are world-famous. He also penned India's national anthem and for two other countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Today, May 7, marks the 159th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The writer of India’s national anthem, Tagore is also known as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi. He was often called the 'Bard of Bengal' and Gurudev. On his birth anniversary, people have taken to Twitter remembering the great man. Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary is also known as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: A Tribute to Kabiguru on 159th Birth Anniversary, His Life Journey Still Inspires Young Generation.

Fans of Tage and those who adore him are paying tributes to the literature icon using the hashtag #RabindranathTagore. Tagore renounced his 1915 knighthood on May 31st, 1919, a month after Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He has travelled to over 30 countries in the late 19th century and the early 20th-century making friends and learning. Tagore and Albert Einstein have met four times between 1931 and 1931. They were highly appreciative of each others' work and also shared a common interest in music and other things. The bond shared between Bapu and Tagore is well-known. It is Tagore who conferred the title ‘Mahatma’ on the Father of Nation. Rabindranath Tagore Quotes & HD Images: Remembering Kabiguru on His 159th Birth Anniversary With These Motivational Sayings.

Twitterati Pay Tributes to Rabindranath Tagore:

Tributes to Asia's 1st Nobel Laureate, Composer of our National Anthem, #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore Ji on his birth anniversary. His works of literature, art and music will continue to inspire generations to come.#RabindranathTagoreJayanti pic.twitter.com/A3mSlHLAjP — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) May 7, 2020

Tagore With His Students:

#RabindranathTagore Tagore with his young students at Shantiniketan, a rare, coeducational institution. My mum is in the back row with glasses, 1935. pic.twitter.com/rxxKG2Rrj2 — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) May 7, 2020

Tributes to the Great Man:

My humble tribute to a Nobel laureate, a poet & composer of the Indian National Anthem, Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary. His contribution to the field of literature & culture will always be remembered. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/otqcPNmjQO — Ashutosh Verma (@Ias_Ashutosh) May 7, 2020

Check Out Handwritten Notes by Tagore:

“Wealth is the burden of our bigness. Welfare the fullness of our being”hand written by #RabindranathTagore at home in Shahjahanpur UP.They hold meaning even years later on his #birthanniversary today. My great grandmother Sudakshna Devi was his niece and married Pt.Jwala Prasada pic.twitter.com/O6kmMIL2Vl — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) May 7, 2020

Remembering The Great Man:

"It's very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple"- Tagore A poet, musician, writer and even a painter,He was one of the greatest minds of India.The first Asian to win a Nobel Prize.#RabindranathTagore _BirthDay pic.twitter.com/b2mF9SZ8bm — Vandana Singh (@vandana_2411) May 7, 2020

Paying Respect on His 159th Birth Anniversary:

Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India pays tributes to the world-renowned poet-litterateur, philosopher, painter, musician, artist & author of our national anthem "Jana Gana Mana", Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his 159th Birth Anniversary. #rabindranathtagorejayanti #gurudev pic.twitter.com/z3AwEuCss1 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) May 7, 2020

Salute to the Great Mind:

Paying my tributes to Guru #RabindranathTagore, the noble soul behind our national anthem on his 159th birth anniversary today. Salute to great laureate, poet, musician & intelect whose contribution in Indian art & literature is uncomparable. Forever inspiration for our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/YoqXWu4Zcu — Sudarshan Delu (@sudarshandelu) May 7, 2020

Rabindranath Tagore was the son of Debendranath Tagore who played a significant role in the Bengali Rennaisance. Rabindranath Tagore's contributions to Bengali art, literature, music, and theatre is beyond commendable. Tagore invested the Nobel Prize money he received in constructing the 'Visva-Bharati' school in Shantiniketan. Amartya Sen, Satyajit Ray, and Indira Gandhi have studied in this school. However, in 2004, Tagore’s Nobel Prize medal was stolen at Shantiniketan. The Swedish Academy gave him the award again in the form of two replicas, a gold and a silver.