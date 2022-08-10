Raksha Bandhan is the annual celebration of the bond between siblings, which is predominantly a grand festival in North India. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11. The commemoration of Raksha Bandhan is an important observance for Hindus and is filled with various rituals and fun and festive celebrations. As we prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2022, here is everything you need to know about the festival, how to commemorate Raksha Bandhan, Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi 2022 and the importance of this day. How To Make Rakhi in 5 Minutes at Home? Follow These Simple and Innovative Tutorial Videos.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2022?

Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11 this year. The commemoration of Raksha Bandhan falls on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. The Purnima Tithi for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Begins at 10:38 on August 11, 2022, and will go on till 07:05 on August 12, 2022. The celebration of Raksha Bandhan revolves around tying the sacred thread called rakhi.

Rakhi Tying Shubh Muhurat

There are various important rules and regulations to follow around when to tie the auspicious rakhi. While Aprahna Kaal is said to be the most auspicious muhurat for rakhi tying, it is important to ensure that the ritual is not done in Bhadra. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Messages & Greetings: Rakhi HD Wallpapers, Quotes for Brothers and Sisters To Celebrate the Festival.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 20:51

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 17:17 to 18:18

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 18:18 to 20:00

The Pradosh Time for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Muhurat is 20:51 to 21:11

Significance of Rakhi 2022

As the name suggests, Raksha Bandhan is to celebrate the bond of protection. Traditionally the festival revolved around commemorating the bond of siblings. Sisters celebrate this day by thanking brothers for the protection they provide, and brothers often shower their sisters with gifts. However, in recent times, the celebration has been more focused on just commemorating the unique bond that siblings share and how they protect each other and are always there for each other.

It is interesting to note that the unique and pure bond among siblings is celebrated on various other occasions as well. This includes the observance of Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej during Diwali and the celebration of different other days. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!

