Every year, Red Hand Day, also known as the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, is observed on February 12. The annual event has been observed each year since 2002. The international event raises awareness about the recruitment of children in armed conflicts worldwide and advocates for their protection and rehabilitation. The red hand logo symbolises a call to stop child exploitation in war.

On this day, pleas are made to political leaders and events are organised around the world to draw attention to child soldiers i.e. the children under the age of 18 who participate in military organisations of all kinds. Red Hand Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12 and aims to call for action to stop this practice, and support children affected by it. In this article, let’s know more about Red Hand Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual international event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Red Hand Day 2025 Date

Red Hand Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12.

Red Hand Day History

Red Hand Day has been observed since 2002. Nation and regional coalitions worldwide hold events on February 12 to observe Red Hand Day with an aim to draw attention to the issue and encourage steps to end the use of children for military purposes. The date reflects the entry into force of the OPAC treaty.

In 2008, children and teenagers initiated a campaign to collect as many red hand-prints as possible to present to the United Nations on Red Hand Day. The red hands were made on paper, banners and personal messages calling for an end to the use of child soldiers. In 2009, over 250,000 red hands were collected from youths in 101 countries around the world and presented to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a book in New York City.

Red Hand Day Significance

Red Hand Day is significant because it highlights the ongoing issue of child soldiers in armed conflicts worldwide. This annual event serves as a global call to action against the recruitment and use of children in war. It highlights the need for educating people about the exploitation of child soldiers and urging governments and organisations to take action.

