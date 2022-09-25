Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will be marked from September 25 to September 27. The biblical name for this holiday is Yom Teruah, literally "day of shouting or blasting." It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that holds immense significance for people of the Jewish community. The traditional way of wishing people Happy New Year in Hebrew is by saying “Shana Tova,” which means have a good year. As we prepare to celebrate Jewish New Year 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Rosh Hashanah 2022 and its importance. Shavuot 2022 Dates & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Jewish Holiday aka Festival of Weeks.

When is the Jewish New Year 2022?

Rosh Hashanah 2022 will begin on September 25 and the celebrations will go on till September 27. The celebration of the Jewish New Year begins on the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year. It is important to note that Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Civil New Year for the Jewish. The lunar new year, which marks Israel's exodus from Egypt, and commemorates the beginning of the first month of the year, Nisan, is the Spring Passover.

Significance of Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah marks a very important event in Judaism. According to the traditions of the religion, Rosh Hashanah is believed to be the anniversary of the day of the creation of Adam and Eve, the first man and woman according to the Hebrew Bible, as well as the initiation of humanity's role in God's world. There are four New Year Days that are marked in Jewish law, each marks a beginning of sorts. However, Rosh Hashanah is the New Year which helps in following and marking ordinary years, Sabbatical years, Jubilees, and dates inscribed on legal deeds and contracts.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah is often accompanied by various customs and rituals. Playing the musical instrument of the shofar (cleaned-out ram’s horn), offering special prayers as well as prepping and indulging in festive meals are an integral part of the Rosh Hashanah celebration.

