The occasion of Sangken is celebrated widely in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and several parts of Assam. Sangken is observed as the event that marks the traditional New Year in the region, and is celebrated for 3 days, starting from April 13 to April 15. Sangken is fondly known as the ‘Festival of Water’. People celebrate the Sangken festival by observing several rituals and customs to mark the celebrations of the day. If you are searching for the top-trending Sangken 2021 wishes and messages, which you can share with your loved ones, then you are in for a delight. At LatestLY, we bring you the latest collection of Sangken wishes and greetings which you will love to share with your dear ones on this auspicious day. Bwisagu 2021 Wishes And Messages: Happy Rongjali Bwisagu Greetings, Images And HD Wallpapers to Download And Share on The New Year Celebrations of Bodo Community.

One of the oldest traditions of celebrating Sangken is the splashing of clean water, as it is considered a symbol of peace and purity. People can convey their festive regards by sharing this latest collection of Sangken 2021 wishes and messages through WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike, Signal, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. It would be delighting for your Arunachali friends to hear from you on this festive day. Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Wishes And Greetings: Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share on Manipuri New Year.

Every festive occasion for the Buddhists is about the principles, teachings, life and achievements of Gautam Buddha. People take Buddha’s image and idols and dipped in clean water. To spread the festivities of the festival, people can share these newest Sangken 2021 wishes and greetings through text messages, picture messages, voice messages, and SMSes as well.

If you are looking for the most popular Sangken 2021 wishes, then look no further we have covered it all for you. At LatestLY, you can see all the latest and top-trending Sangken 2021 greetings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc.

Sangken 2021 Wishes And Images

Sangken 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sangken 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sangken 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

People of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam celebrate the festival of Sangken in different manners, but all in praise of Gautam Buddha. The ceremonious bath of Buddha is one of the most popular rituals which is followed to commemorate the traditional New Year of Arunachal Pradesh’s people. A lot of communities and tribe come together to celebrate the occasion.

As April 13 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Sangken 2021. Do join to celebrate the auspicious festival and send these popular and trending Sangken wishes to your loved ones!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).