Saphala Ekadashi 2024 is on December 26. This annual commemoration is celebrated in the Hindu month of Puasha. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is one of the twenty-four Ekadashi fasts observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu that is believed to help them appease the almighty and seek moksha. Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 will be observed on December 26 and will finally be broken on the following day - December 27, during Prana Time. As we celebrate Saphala Ekadashi 2024, here’s everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate this observance and its significance. When Is Saphala Ekadashi Vrat? Know Auspicious Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Day.

Saphala Ekadashi 2024 Date, Parana Time and Ekadashi Tithi

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is an annual celebration that is marked on the Ekadashi Tithi in the Hindu month of Pausha. The Ekadashi tithi for Saphala Ekadashi Vrat 2024 started at 10:29 PM on December 25, 2024 and will go on till 12:43 AM on Dec 27, 2024. Since the sunrise during Ekadashi tithi will take place on December 26, that is the day of fasting. The Ekadashi fast can be broken at Parana time on the day following Saphala Ekadashi. On December 27, the Parana Time is 07:10 AM to 09:22 AM. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Saphala Ekadashi Significance and Rituals

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is an important part of the Ekadashi celebration. Ekadashi fasting is believed to be an important and integral observance for devotees of lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing the stringent Ekadashi fast can help people to appease the almighty and progress further in their journey to attain moksha. Ekadashi fasting is one of the most difficult fasts to observe in Hinduism. Some devotees observe this 24 hour fast where they abstain from eating anything or even drinking water. Others follow more lenient variations of the fast.

The celebration of Saphala Ekadashi will be the last Ekadashi of 2024. It is interesting to note that the year of 2024 also began with Sapahala Ekadashi on January 6. We hope that the celebration of Saphala Ekadashi 2024 brings love, light and happiness to you and your family.

