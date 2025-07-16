Shrawan Sankranti in Nepal is an auspicious annual festival that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This festival is also known as Saune Sankranti and is celebrated with great devotion across the country. It falls in the month of Saaun, the fourth month in the Bikram Sambat, the official Nepali calendar. This month coincides with July 17 to August 16 of the Gregorian calendar and is usually 32 days long. Shrawan Sankranti 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16. The Hindu festival that marks the beginning of the holy month of Shrawan. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Saune Sankranti marks the beginning of the month of Shrawan, a period considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. The entire month is significant, with Mondays (known as Saune Sombar) being particularly holy, prompting many to observe fasts and engage in prayer. According to Hindu mythology, the month of Shrawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is considered as the embodiment of purity and the destroyer of evil. Shrawan Sankranti falls in the monsoon season during the time of renewed life and agricultural prosperity. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start?

Shrawan Sankranti 2025 Date in Nepal

Shrawan Sankranti 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 16.

Shrawan Sankranti Significance

In Nepal, Saune Sankranti is celebrated with religious fervour, especially among Hindus. As per religious beliefs, spiritually, the festival symbolises a time for purification, devotion, and receiving blessings from Lord Shiva. The month of Shrawan is considered auspicious in the Nepali culture.

On this day, devotees visit temples of Lord Shiva, as the month of Shrawan is dedicated to him. People offer holy water, milk, belpatra (bilva leaves), and other offerings to Shiva. Apart from its religious significance, Saune Sankranti is also a time for enjoying traditional foods and celebrating seasonal change.

