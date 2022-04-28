Tonight is the special night called Shab-e-Qadr celebrated during the holy Ramadan month. This night holds great significance in Islam and blesses you with great reward for prayer in this Shab. It was on this night that the Qur'an was revealed and is also called Lailatul Qadr. Rojedars (people fasting for the Ramadan month) offer prayers throughout the night on the 19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th Shab. Shab-e-Qadr is searched on the five holy nights of the third Ashra (10 days and nights) of Ramadan. When Is Shab-e-Qadr 2022 in India? Know Date, Beliefs and Significance of Celebrating Night of Power and Blessings.

In Arabic, shab means night and kadr means respect. In this way, tonight is called Izzat ki Raat i.e. the night of honour. According to the Islamic calendar, the new day begins with sunset. On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims ask God for the forgiveness of sins. It is believed that on this night, God fulfils the noble and legitimate wishes of his servants. The last messenger of Allah, Muhammad Sahab decreed that Shab-e-Qadr is only for his followers. In Shab-e-Qadr, mukhtalif prayers are performed throughout the night. This includes reciting nafl prayers, reciting the Qur'an, reading tasbeeh (recitation), etc. Muslims do this prayer so that all the sins are washed away. At the same time, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sahab also told the importance of Shab-e-Qadr.

The Prophet had told about this when asked by one of his companions. The Prophet told that Shab-e-Qadr is in the Tak (odd number) nights of Ashra (ten days) at the end of Ramadan. He also gave a special dua for this. People of the Muslim community send messages and photos of this night on WhatsApp. You can also congratulate all your Muslim friends, relatives and close ones through social media through these pictures on the special occasion of this Muqaddas Shab-e-Qadr.

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Night, May Allah Purify Our Intentions and Accept Us. May He Put Us in His Book of Those Released From Hellfire.

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is a Special Prayer That I’m Making to Allah. I Pray That He Accepts Your Dua, Protects Your Family, and Relief Your Distress on This Special Night. Have a Blessed Time and Tons of Shab-e-Qadr Wishes!

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Seek It (Laylatul Qadr) in Ramadan in the Last Ten Nights. For Verily, It Is During the Odd Nights, 21st 23rd, 25th, 27th, 29th or the Last Night of Ramadhan.” Shab-e-Qadr Night Mubarak!

Shab-e-Qadr (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Allah the Almighty That This Night Will Bring Much Good for All Muslims and Those Under the Geography of Our Hearts. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak.

Shab-e-Qadar 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here Comes the Night of Power. Here Comes the Night When Allah Will Dine With Us. I Wish That He Will Be There for You. I Wish That Allah Will Protect Your Family and Give Everyone What They Have Long in Life. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak

Shab-e-Qadr 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whosoever Stands in “Ibaadah” on This Night, With Sincere Faith and With Genuine Hopes of Gaining Reward, His Previous Sins Will Be Forgiven. Qadr Night Mubarak!

On this night, the sins of those who worship Allah are forgiven. Although the process of blessings and mercy continues throughout Ramadan, and the reward of one goodness increases by 70 times, the glory of Shab-e-Qadr can be estimated from this, it is better than a thousand months. On this night, the prayers of those who pray with a sincere heart are accepted. The last Ashra of Ramadan is the liberation from hell.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 06:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).