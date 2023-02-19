Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the Maratha Empire's founder and the first Chhatrapati. He was born on February 19, 1930. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of the brave Maratha ruler. He was born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort. Therefore this day is observed with great zeal in Maharashtra. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY bring a wide range of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 HD Images, Shiv Jayanti 2023 wallpapers, Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 greetings, Shiv Jayanti banner, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day.

People send greetings and wish for the day to all their loved ones. Here is a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Maharaja Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023. Shiv Jayanti 2023 Celebrations To Be Organised in UP’s Agra Fort for 393rd Birth Anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Shivshankar... To Kailashpati.. Na Lambodar... To Ganpati... Natmastak Taya Chardi, Jayane Kali Swarajya Nirmiti, Dev Majha Ekch To.. Maha Raja Shivchatrapati.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan Swarajya Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “Marathi” Raktatach Hoti. Happy Shiv Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Self-Confidence Provides Strength and Power Impart Knowledge. Knowledge Provides Stability and Stability Leads to Victory.” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers To Send on Shiv Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was popularly known as Shivaji Bhonsle and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. He was considered the Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur which became the start of the Maratha Empire. Wishing everyone a Happy Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2023!

