The festival of breaking fast is arriving soon and people have already started cleaning and decorating their homes to turn on the festive mood for Eid ul-Fitr. The end of Ramazan marks the beginning of the tenth month of the lunar-based Muslim calendar which is known as Shawwal. Muslims celebrate the occasion of Eid with religious fervour and gusto. People greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited. Eid al-Fitr 2022 in India will be observed on the evening of Monday, the 2nd of May and it will end on the next day, i.e 3rd of May. Various festivities such as communal meals and events for kids and adults are organised by Muslim communities on the festival day. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Date in India: Know Moon Sighting Time, Rituals and Significance of the Festival of Breaking Fast.

The festival dates are offered based on astronomical assessments. It is believed that the festival of Eid al-Fitr was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to certain traditions, these festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca. To celebrate the festival we have curated beautiful Mehndi designs and distinct henna patterns that you must try during the pious occasion. Watch the easy DIY tutorial video below and get ready to celebrate the occasion of Eid with your loved ones. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival.

Eid al-Fitr 2022 Henna Designs

Latest Eid Mehndi Ideas

Simple Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Tutorial

Fantastic Mehndi Designs For Eid ul-Fitr

Modern Eid mehndi designs are mostly Arabic and modern in style with their patterns which have something for every mehndi lover. So try these extremely intricate yet amazing henna patterns this Eid and bookmark the article for future reference.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).