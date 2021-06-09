It has been quite the year for phenomenal celestial events. At the heels of Blood Moon -Occurred on May 26th- the world is gearing up to witness yet another cosmic event that is quite rare and spectacular to behold. The Solar Eclipse set to occur on June 10th, is not merely any run-of-the-mill solar eclipse but a celestial phenomenon that is quite breath-taking in its perception. This no-ordinary solar eclipse will be visible as a partial eclipse in many parts of the world. however, a select few fortunate countries will bear witness to an annular solar eclipse that occurs when the Moon covers the centre of the sun, leaving an outer rim of the sun perceptible to the human eyes. This bears quite an uncanny resemblance to a Ring of Fire. Ergo, why that particular colloquialism - The Ring of Fire - is clubbed while waxing scientific about an annular solar eclipse. In this article, we will tell you where you can view this celestial event.

Solar Eclipse of June 10, 2021, Be Visible in These Countries

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible from certain parts of Russia, Canada, and Greenland. While some parts will only see a partial solar eclipse, the Ring of Fire will be seen from Greenland. Astrology enthusiasts can also view this rare phenomenon from Siberia and the Northern hemisphere. It will last for about about 3 minutes 51 seconds over Greenland. Some countries of Europe, North America and Asia will witness a partial solar eclipse. Solar eclipse will be partial, around 11:42 hrs. IST and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 15:30. Celestial Event Calendar of 2021: From Meteor Showers, Lunar and Solar Eclipses to Planetary Conjunctions, Know All Important Astronomical Occurrences of This Year.

Where Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

The annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, except for few northeastern states. Sky gazers in Arunachal Pradesh will see the eclipse just before the sunset. it will also be visible for a few minutes in Ladakh. Those who can't watch this astronomical phenomenon in person can watch it online. Timeanddate.com has already published the live stream link of the eclipse

