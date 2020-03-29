Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 Date (Tithi): Significance And Shubh Muhurat of the Auspicious Observance During Chaitra Navratri

Sri Lakshmi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020: The festive day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami is observed during the nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri. It is also popularly known as Kalpadi Tithi, marking the beginning of one Kalpa. Chaitra Navratri 2020 will begin from March 25 this year and will culminate on April 2. The observance of Sri Lakshmi Panchami is considered to be very auspicious for the people who Hindu community. If you are looking for more information on Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 – its date, shubh puja muhurat timings, significance, etc. then you have arrived at the right place, as you can find them all here.

When will Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 be celebrated?

Sri Lakshmi Panchami is observed on the 5th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. Hence, the festive occasion of Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 will be observed on March 29, which will fall on Sunday this time around.

What is the shubh puja muhurat timing of Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020?

Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 Date – March 29, 2020, i.e. Sunday

Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 Tithi Begins – 12:17 AM on Mar 29, 2020, i.e. Sunday

Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020 Tithi Ends – 02:01 AM on Mar 30, 2020, i.e. Monday

What is the significance of Sri Lakshmi Panchami?

As per a Vedic legend, the day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami marks the beginning of a Kalpa. There are a total of 7 Kalpas as per Hindu Panchang, which include Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Akshaya Tritiya days.

Sri Lakshmi Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, who is considered to be the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. It is said that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi in the starting of the year is very rewarding, and highly auspicious. Devotees observe fast on this day, and perform Lakshmi puja at home and/or office.

People wake up early in the morning, take a bath at dawn, and worship Goddess Lakshmi. They chant special mantras and recite hymns in praise of Goddess Lakshmi. Her idol is washed with Panchamrit and devotees then offer fruits, flowers, sandalwood, banana leaves, etc. as offering on this auspicious day. As March 29 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very “Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2020”, and hope Goddess Lakshmi blesses you with abundant wealth and prosperity this year.