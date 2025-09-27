Maha Shashti (also spelt as Maha Sashti or Maha Sasthi) 2025 will be marked on September 27. The annual festivity of ⁠Maha Sashti marks the official beginning of Pujo and is believed to be an extremely auspicious and important festival. The occasion of ⁠Maha Sashti is focused on invoking Goddess Durga across the Pandals and performing various rituals to invite her to earth, seek her blessings and appease her. To celebrate ⁠Maha Sashti 2025, people are sure to share Happy ⁠Maha Sashti 2025 wishes and messages, Pujo 2025 Begins images and wallpapers, ⁠Maha Sashti 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Maha Sashti WhatsApp stickers and First Day of Pujo 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Maha Sasthi Durga Puja 2025 Date, Significance and Bilva Nimantran Puja Rituals: All You Need To Know About the First Day of Durga Puja Celebrations.

The celebration of Maha Shashti is marked by various key rituals. The most important aspect of the festival is conducting the Bilva Nimantran, in addition to the first day of Pujo rituals like Kalparambha, Bodhon and Adhivas & Amantran. On the occasion of Maha Shashti, Goddess Durga is invited to the earth to help put an end to the wrath of the evil demon Mahishasura. The amorphous sight of the goddess is consecrated into a ghata or noggin, while the visible sight is consecrated into the murti or idol. Durga Puja 2025: Maha Panchami, Maha Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami; Check Full Calendar of Bengali Durga Puja.

The celebration of Maha Shashti is believed to be of utmost importance as it marks the beginning of the most important festival for Bengalis across the world. People, therefore, make it a point to come together as a community and celebrate Maha Shashti. As we prepare to welcome Goddess Durga into our homes on Maha Shashti, here are some Happy ⁠Maha Sashti 2025 wishes and messages, Pujo 2025 Begins images and wallpapers, ⁠Maha Sashti 2025 greetings, Happy ⁠Maha Sashti WhatsApp stickers and First Day of Pujo 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Spiritual Greetings To Share on Maha Sasthi 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Mother Grant You Courage, Knowledge, and Love. Happy Maha Shashti!

Inspirational Messages for the First Day of Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Subho Shashti! May This Festive Season Brighten Your Life With Color and Joy, Bringing You Health, Peace, and Wealth.

Traditional Maha Sasthi Quotes and Blessings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Empower You With Her Blessings of Strength, Happiness, and Success. Jai Maa Durga!

Joyful WhatsApp Status and Wishes for Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Blessed Subho Shashti. May the Divine Mother’s Blessings Be With You Always.

Beautiful Greetings To Spread Festive Cheer on Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Maa Durga Bestow Her Divine Energy and Protect You From All Evils. Happy Maha Shashti!

We hope that these wishes and messages add to the festivities of Maha Shashti. The celebration of Maha Shashti is believed to help fill your life with the love, light and happiness that you deserve. It is the official beginning of the battle of Goddess Durga and the evil demon Mahishasura, which ends with the victory of Goddess Durga, which serves as a reminder that the good always prevails.

