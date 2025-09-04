Thiruvonam is the annual Malayalam festival that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Kerala. Thiruvonam 2025 will be celebrated on September 5. Every year, the commemoration of Thiruvonam marks the end of the 10-day-long festivities that take place during Onam. On this day, people often prepare lavish Onam sadya, decorate their homes with intricate pookolams and bring in the festive occasion with family and friends. Sharing Happy Thiruvonam 2025 wishes, Onam Ashamsakal greetings, Happy Onam 2025 images and wallpapers, Thiruvonam Onam wishes in Malayalam, Onam 2025 Ashamsakal WhatsApp stickers and Thiruvonam Facebook status pictures are all integral parts of the festivities. Thiruvonam 2025 Songs’ Playlist: Traditional Onam Songs and Melodic Malayalam Hits for a Joyful Celebration (Watch Videos).

The celebration of Thiruvonam traditionally takes place towards the end of the 10-day festivities of the Onam festival. The celebration of Onam is intricately tied to the folklore of King Mahabali and his mighty reign on Earth. According to folklore, King Mahabali was a very giving and considerate king who was loved by one and all. He was also a stoic devotee of Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu once came down to earth as Vamana to test the devotion of Lord Mahabali and asked for three pieces of land. Within the first two steps, Vamana managed to cover all the land that Mahabali owned. The King, who always wanted to stay true to his promises, offered his head for the third step. This impressed Lord Vishnu, who gave Mahabali the boon of returning to his kingdom every year, to be showered with the love and appreciation of his kingdom. Onam Ashamsakal 2025 Images and Wishes in Malayalam: Share These Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers and SMS With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Every year, grand feasts are prepared in lieu of King Mahabali, who is invited into one’s home. As we prepare to celebrate Thiruvonam 2025, here are some Happy Thiruvonam 2025 wishes, Onam Ashamsakal greetings, Happy Onam 2025 images and wallpapers, Onam 2025 Ashamsakal WhatsApp stickers and Thiruvonam Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Beautiful Thiruvonam 2025 Images and Wallpapers To Download (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyous Thiruvonam Filled With Prosperity, Happiness, and Togetherness With Your Loved Ones.

Thiruvonam 2025 Greetings Cards and Creative Designs To Share Online (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Thiruvonam Bring Abundance, Peace, and Success Into Your Life. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam Quotes and Sayings To Celebrate the Spirit of the Festival (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Day, May King Mahabali Bless You With Good Health, Wealth, and Everlasting Joy. Happy Thiruvonam!

Inspirational Happy Onam Messages for Colleagues and Friends (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Colors of Pookalam Brighten Your Life With Love and Positivity. Wishing You a Blessed Thiruvonam!

Heartfelt Thiruvonam Messages To Spread Joy and Positivity (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Thiruvonam Remind Us of Unity, Harmony, and Gratitude. Have a Wonderful and Prosperous Celebration.

Happy Thiruvonam 2025 Wishes To Share With Family and Friends (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Spirit of Onam Fills the Air, May Your Heart and Home Be Blessed With Peace, Joy, and Harmony. Happy Thiruvonam!

We hope that these greetings add to the love, light and happiness that Onam 2025 brings with it. Bringing in this festive occasion with your friends and family, over a scrumptious Onam Sadya is an integral part of this festival, and we hope that Onam 2025 brings with it the most delicious Sadya for you and your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).