United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Day is an annual celebration that is marked on December 2, to celebrate the unification of all seven Emirates into one nation. The day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, celebrates the formation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The seventh emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, was added to the federation on 10 February 1972 making it the last emirate to join, hence this celebration is known as Eid Al Etihad. On this day, grand celebrations are held across the country to mark the event. Eid Al Etihad 2024 Holiday: 4-Day Break for Private Sector Employees as Paid Holiday Announced for 2 Days on 53rd UAE National Day, Check Dates.

The day commemorates the unification of the seven emirates - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah, into a single federation under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first President of the UAE. In this article, let’s know more about UAE National Day 2024 date and the significance of the annual day in the US. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

UAE National Day 2024 Date

UAE National Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 2.

UAE National Day History

On December 2, 1971, the rulers of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Al-Ain, Sharjah and Umm al-Quwain gave a nod to unite as one country. Under the guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE’s first President, the United Arab Emirates came into being. In February 1972, Ras Al Khaimah decided to join and become the seventh Emirate. Since then, UAE National Day has been celebrated across the Gulf nation with various festivities.

UAE National Day Significance

UAE National Day is an important day as it reflects the UAE's journey of unity, nation-building, and remarkable economic and cultural development. The day also honours the vision of Sheikh Zayed and the other founding members, celebrating their contributions to the nation's success.

On this day, Downtown Dubai is lit with fireworks while the Burj Khalifa displays the UAE flag while fireworks, car rallies and dance shows are the most common activities in UAE. From dazzling firework displays to elaborate parades and ceremonies, UAE National Day is a time when people gather together to celebrate the country’s legacy.

