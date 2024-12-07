Unduvap Poya, also known as Unduvap Full Moon Poya is an annual event in Sri Lanka that is observed on the full moon day of Unduvap, the ninth month in the Sinhalese calendar. This day corresponds to the month of December in the Gregorian calendar. The day holds immense significance among the Buddhist traditions in the country. Unduvap Full Moon Poya 2024 in Sri Lanka will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14. This sacred day of Unduvap Full Moon Poya in Sri Lanka marks the arrival of Sangamitta Theri, daughter of Emperor Ashoka, who brought a sapling of the Bodhi tree under which Lord Buddha sat and attained enlightenment. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit Anuradhapura to pay homage to the sacred Bodhi tree, engaging in rituals. Unduvap Poya serves as a time for reflection and spiritual renewal for Buddhists worldwide. In this article, let’s know more about Unduvap Full Moon Poya 2024 date and the significance of the annual event in Sri Lanka. Bodhi Day 2024 Date: Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Day When Gautama Buddha Attained Enlightenment.

Unduvap Poya 2024 Date in Sri Lanka

Unduvap Full Moon Poya in Sri Lanka falls on Saturday, December 14.

Unduvap Poya Significance

The Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day in Sri Lanka holds great significance for people of the country, especially the Buddhist community. Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment by meditating under a Bodhi Tree in Bihar, India. In the 3rd century BC, Sangamitta Theri, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka, brought a sapling from this Bodhi tree to Sri Lanka and she is said to have arrived on Unduvap Poya day.

It is believed that in 288 BC, King Devanampiya Tissa planted this sapling in Anuradhapura's Mahamevnāwa Park, where it continues to flourish as the oldest human-planted tree with a known planting date. The day of Unduvap Full Moon Poya is a public holiday in Sri Lanka. Today, the tree is one of the most sacred relics for Buddhists in Sri Lanka.

