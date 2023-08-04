Every year, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) birthday is celebrated on August 4 across America enthusiastically. The special day celebrates and honours the military organization for its courage and discipline and remembers the contributions and sacrifices of its men and women in service. The US Coast Guard is one of the five United States Armed Forces branches. It is the maritime security, search and rescue, and law enforcement service branch of the United States Armed Forces and one of the country's eight uniformed services. Since 1790, the US Coast Guard has kept the nation's waterways safe, playing a critical role in national security. As the United States Coast Guard (USCG) birthday nears, here's all you need to know about the US observance. August 2023 Festivals and Holidays Calendar.

US Coast Guard Birthday 2023 Date

US Coast Guard Birthday will be celebrated on Friday, August 4.

United States Coast Guard Birthday History

The US Congress created the Revenue Marine on August 4, 1790, at the request of Alexander Hamilton. Revenue-Marine was the oldest continuously operating naval service of the United States. As Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton headed the Revenue Marine. By the 1860s, the service was known as the US Revenue Cutter Service. The modern US Coast Guard was formed by a merger of the US Revenue Cutter Service and the US Life-Saving Service on January 28, 1915, under the Department of the Treasury. As one of the country's six armed services, the US Coast Guard has deployed to support and fight every significant US war since 1790, from the Quasi-War with France to the Global War on Terrorism.

US Coast Guard Birthday Significance

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) birthday is an important event that highlights its vital role in safeguarding the US's coastlines, ports, and waterways, as well as conducting search and rescue operations, law enforcement, and humanitarian missions. The US Coast Guard is a humanitarian and security service. Coast Guard Day is an opportunity for the Coast Guard community, veterans, and the public to show appreciation for the service and dedication of those in the Coast Guard.

On this day, various ceremonies and events are held across the US to celebrate the Coast Guard's history and its important role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's maritime domain since its inception.

