Whether you love Valentine’s Day or you hate it, you simply cannot ignore it! During Valentine’s Week, people all over the world exchange cards, roses, and gifts. It’s the week when the spotlight turns to love and romance. All this is done in the name of St. Valentine. But who exactly is Saint Valentine? Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14? While the day has come to be associated with love and romance, it did not exactly begin as something romantic. Here’s the history and significance of Valentine’s Day. Valentine's Day 2024 Date in India: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to the Special Day Dedicated To Love.

When Is Valentine’s Day 2024?

Valentine’s Day 2024 is on February 14, which is a Wednesday.

History of Valentine’s Day

According to one legend, Valentine was a priest in Rome during the third century. Emperor Claudius II thought that unmarried men were better as soldiers, so he banned marriage for young soldiers. But Saint Valentine was against this law, and he continued to get young lovers married in secret. However, he was caught in the act and faced death, as Claudius ordered his execution.

Another legend suggests that while Valentine was still in prison, he fell for a girl. It is assumed she was the jailor's daughter. Before he died, he wrote her a letter signing off as ‘from your Valentine.’ This became a famous phrase, which people still use today. Every legend and tale talks of Valentine as a sympathetic, heroic, and romantic figure. It is due to these legends that Saint Valentine is known as the Saint of Love, and they linked him to the celebration of love. Happy Valentine’s Day Greetings, Quotes & Wishes: Send Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Love Messages, Romantic Shayaris, HD Wallpapers and Heart GIFs to Celebrate February 14.

When Was February 14 Declared As Valentine’s Day?

Over 200 years after Saint Valentine's death, February 14th became Valentine's Day. Rome accepted Christianity, and the Catholic Church wanted to replace pagan traditions. The day was initially designated as a feast day, and it was not associated with romantic love. It was only during the Middle Ages that a poet named Chaucer linked the day to love. This paved the way for the modern-day celebrations and traditions of couples expressing their love and affection for one another.

What started as an ancient custom has today become a worldwide celebration of love. As we exchange gifts and share joy with loved ones, let's appreciate how Valentine’s Day brings happiness to hearts everywhere. Cheers to the spirit of love!

