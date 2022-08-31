Vinayaka Chavithi, popularly known as Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother goddess Parvati. Here's a collection of the latest Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 images, Happy Vinayaka Chavithi wishes in Telugu, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 messages, Ganesh Chaturthi images, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 greetings, SMS, Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 HD wallpapers in Telugu, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 SMS and more to download for free and share with family and friends.

Vinayak Chavithi is celebrated by the installation of Lord Ganesha’s murti privately in homes and publicly in elaborate pandals. People celebrate the ten-day festival by chanting Vedic hymns and Hindu texts such as prayers and fasts. As you celebrate Vinayak Chavithi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages and images that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious occasion with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles as well as the God of wisdom and intelligence. It is observed throughout the country, especially in Maharashtra and Goa. Apart from India, it is also celebrated in Nepal and among Indians residing in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname and other parts of the Caribbean, Fiji, Mauritius, South Africa, United States and Europe. Here are messages and Images that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious festival with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vinayaka Chavithi 2022 Images in Telugu

Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes in Telugu

Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Vinayaka Chaturthi Messages in Telugu

Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings in Telugu

Vinayaka Chavithi Wishes in Telugu (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi Wallpapers in Telugu

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with full energy, excitement and enthusiasm. They dance through the procession and sing songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha as they welcome Lord Ganesh to earth. They decorate their houses, play with colours and prepare 56 different types of traditional items such as bhog Prasad which is offered to Lord Ganesha and is later distributed among people. Here are messages and images that you can download and send to all your loved ones so as to wish them Vinayak Chavithi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Vinayak Chavithi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).