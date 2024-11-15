Vrishchika Sankranti is an important Hindu occasion marking the entry of the Sun into the zodiac sign Vrishchika (Scorpio). Vrishchika Sankranti typically falls around mid-November and signifies a seasonal and spiritual shift in the Hindu calendar. Each Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another, and Vrishchika Sankranti specifically emphasises transformation, introspection, and the opportunity for personal growth. Vrishchika Sankranti 2024 falls on Saturday, November 16, 2024. In this article, let’s know more about Vrishchika Sankranti 2024 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Vrishchika Sankranti 2024 Date and Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kala

Vrishchika Sankranti 2024 falls on Saturday, November 16. According to Drikpanchang, the Vrishchika Sankranti Punya Kala will start from 06:47 AM to 07:41 AM while the Vrishchika Sankranti Moment will be at 07:41 AM on November 16.

Vrishchika Sankranti Significance

Vrishchika Sankranti is an auspicious day that is celebrated with great devotion. The annual event is considered a time for purification and self-reflection. On this day, devotees engage in rituals or prayers to seek blessings for prosperity and mental clarity. They often visit temples to offer prayers and perform rituals to welcome the new month and to honour the Sun God, Surya. Tula Sankranti 2024 Date: Know Punya Kala Muhurt and Significance To Mark the Auspicious Hindu Festival of Garbhana Sankranti.

On this day, special prayers are offered to mark this change as a time of renewed energy. Vrishchika Sankranti, like other Sankranti, combines spiritual, astrological, and traditional practices, symbolising the cycle of life and the balance between worldly and spiritual pursuits.

