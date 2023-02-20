Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day, is celebrated annually in the United States celebrated on the third Monday of February. The day honours all the people who served as presidents of the United States. In 2023, Washington's Birthday will be celebrated on February 20, which is a Monday. Since 1879, Washington's Birthday is marked as a federal holiday honouring Founding Father George Washington, who was also the first President of the US. Washington's Birthday is celebrated on a Monday to create a long weekend in the US. The holiday has only been celebrated on a Monday since 1971, after the US Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. The act moved three federal holidays from their original dates to a Monday. Presidents' Day 2023 Date, History And Significance: Everything to Know About The Day That Honours All Those Who Served As Presidents Of The United States.

Washington's Birthday - History

According to historical records, in 1885, the US Government decided to honour the first US president, George Washington, with his own federal holiday: Washington’s Birthday. It was celebrated on George Washington’s actual birthday, February 22. However, in 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved it to the third Monday in February, which can occur from February 15 to the 21 to create a three-day weekend. The day soon became known as Washington's Birthday. George Washington is a popular figure in the history of America. He led the Continental Army to victory in the American Revolutionary War, presided at the Constitutional Convention of 1787, and was the first US president.

Washington's Birthday Significance

The day is an official state holiday in most states and is celebrated with different names, including Washington's Birthday, Presidents' Day, President's Day, Presidents Day, and Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday. On this day, people across the US remember all US presidents for their efforts in making the country great. The day also honours Abraham Lincoln's and Washington's birthdays together.

