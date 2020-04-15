Weed Day 2020 Date: History and Significance Related to 4/20 Celebrations Associated With Marijuana

Weed day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

The day celebrating the highness, but of a totally different kind will be marked soon. By the high, we mean the intoxication caused by marijuana and we are talking about weed day 2020. Celebrated every year on April 20, it corresponds to 4/20, which is synonymous with cannabis culture. Marijuana advocates working for marijuana legalisation and smokers of pot mark this day with typically celebrating the high of weed. Ahead of Weed Day 2020, we tell you a little more about the date, history and how 4/20 became significant with the cannabis world. April 2020 Is Full of 4/20, but During Pandemic, Stoners Should Avoid Smoking Pot! Know Why.

Weed Day Date

Weed day is marked every year on April 20th. It is the fourth month and it's often written as 4/20 which is associated with the cannabis culture. It has connotations dating back to the 70s. Health Benefits of Cannabis and Everything You Want to Know About This Day Dedicated to ‘Weed’.

History of Weed Day and 420 Significance

In the year 1971, a group of five friends from San Francisco used to meet after school. They would meet at 4:20 and smoke by a wall near their school. They were nicknamed as "Waldos." The group had a plan to search for abandoned cannabis crop based on a map made by the grower. 4:20 eventually became their code word for the meeting. Now it is used to mean consumption of weed. It later got a wide subculture after a reference in the publication High Times and an American band, who the Waldos hung out with.

Eventually, 420 became associated with anything marijuana-related. There are many other misconceptions about the origins of 420, some even referring it to the ‘420’ being the police code in America. While someone else attributes that there are 420 chemicals in marijuana. That is also not the truth.

Nowadays, with the growing popularity of smoking weed in pop culture, there are special pot parties and events held on this day, in places where it is legal. However, this year there would no such events because of the Coronavirus lockdown. So pot lovers will unfortunately, have no high this year.