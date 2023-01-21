Korean New Year, also known as ‘Seollal’, is celebrated with great fanfare by Koreans. In 2023, Korean New Year will be celebrated on January 22. Seollal is a national holiday that usually occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice, commemorating the first day of the Chinese lunisolar calendar. The day marks the first day of the Korean calendar and is hence one of the most important traditional Korean holidays. Seollal is a unique Korean tradition influenced by China and based on the lunar cycle. Each year represents a different animal, and the cycle is repeated every 12 years. The 12 animals include rabbit, dragon, snake, mouse, ox, tiger, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig. As we celebrate Korean New Year 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. Chinese New Year 2023 Start and End Dates: Know Significance, Celebrations, Zodiac Animal and All About the Spring Festival.

Korean New Year History

Seollal festival originates in ancient China as the prototype of the Korean New Year is believed to be found in the 3rd-century Chinese historical work, Records of the Three Kingdoms, Book of Wei, Volume 30. According to history, the earliest records of Korean New Year celebrations are included in the 7th-century Chinese historical works, the Book of Sui and the Old Book of Tang, which has excerpts of celebrations during new year's day in the Silla Kingdom in the 7th century.

Korean New Year is one of the most important traditional holidays in the Korean Peninsula, which is celebrated in both North Korea and South Korea. The celebration usually lasts three days, which includes the day before New Year, New Year itself, and the day after New Year. Seollal occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice. If there is an intercalary eleventh or twelfth month in the lead-up to the New Year, the festival falls on the third new moon after the solstice.

Korean New Year Significance

During Korean New Year, people visit their family and friends, perform ancestral rites, wear the hanbok, eat traditional food, play traditional folk games, and celebrate the joyous occasion. Additionally, children receive money in the form of red packets from their elders after performing a formal bow, a tradition adopted from China. The three-day holiday is a perfect opportunity for people to visit their hometowns, parents and other relatives, where they perform an ancestral ritual called 'Charye'. On this day, traditional Korean food is prepared for many family members visiting for the holiday.

