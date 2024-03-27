Ratha Yatra, also known as the 'Chariot festival', is a popular procession that is held annually in the Indian state of Odisha, particularly in the city of Puri. It is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, attracting millions of devotees and tourists from around the world. In India, Ratha Yatra processions have been historically common in Vishnu-related (Jagannath, Rama, Krishna) traditions in Hinduism. The date of Ratha Yatra is decided based on the Hindu Lunar calendar, and it is fixed on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month, which usually falls in June or July in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ratha Yatra 2024 will be celebrated on July 7, 2024, i.e., Sunday. Happy Jagannath Rath Yatra Wishes: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings To Share and Celebrate the Chariot Festival.

The popular annual Ratha Yatra of Puri is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm. It involves a public procession with a chariot with deities Jagannath, Balabhadra (his brother), Subhadra (his sister) and Sudarshana Chakra on a Ratha, a wooden chariot. Lord Jagannatha, considered a form of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped primarily in the city of Puri at the famous Jagannatha temple. The Jagannatha temple is one of the four Hindu pilgrimage centres called Char Dham pilgrimages. Last-Minute Rath Yatra Mehndi Designs: Easy Mehandi Designs and Indian Henna Patterns To Adorn Your Hands on the Chariot Festival.

What is the date of Ratha Yatra 2024?

This year, the date of Ratha Yatra 2024, as per the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated on July 7, i.e., Sunday.

What are the timings of Ratha Yatra 2024?

The Rath Yatra Dwitiya Tithi will begin on July 7 at 04:26 AM and end on July 8 at 04:59 AM.

What is the significance of Ratha Yatra 2024?

The Rath Yatra is highly significant as it commemorates Lord Jagannatha's annual visit to the Gundicha Mata temple. During the festival, large, elaborately decorated chariots are pulled through the streets to represent the annual journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra to their aunt's Gundicha Temple. It's believed that Lord Jagannath rests for seven days during the festival before beginning the return journey.

The Ratha Yatra is mentioned in the Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana, and Kapila Samhita. One day before the Ratha Yatra, devotees of Lord Jagannatha clean Gundicha Temple.

According to beliefs, the yatra is a way to honour the devotion of Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, who built the Puri Jagannatha temple. For this, Lord Jagannatha, Balabhadra, and Subhadra leave their regular abode in the main temple and spend a few days in this temple built by Gundicha in their honour. The procession covers a distance of about three kilometres from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

