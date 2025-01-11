Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas is one of the two national holidays in India, which celebrates the day that India adopted the constitution that makes India a secular, democratic republic. The celebration of Republic Day 2025 will be marked on January 26. This annual celebration is the anniversary of the date that The constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India. As we prepare to celebrate Republic Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about the observance, significance of India’s Republic Day and how it can be celebrated. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Republic Day 2025 Date and Theme

Republic Day 2025 will be celebrated on January 26. The theme for the 76th Republic Day is "Golden India: Heritage and Development."

Republic Day of India: History

While India got independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was governed by the Government of India Act of 1935 for the following few years. It was only on November 26, 1949 that the constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India. This constitution was then brought into effect from January 26, 1950. The date of January 26 was chosen as India’s Republic Day as it was the day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj, or complete independence, from colonial rule. Republic Day 2025 School Holiday: Educational Institutes To Remain Close For January 26? Know Holiday Details Across Different Indian States As R-Day Falls on Sunday.

Republic Day Significance

The celebration of Republic Day is a key observance that mainly celebrates the Constitution of India, which was carefully created by key leaders who were integral parts of India’s struggle to independence. The celebration of Republic Day now serves as a reminder to appreciate and stand up for the Indian constitution, understand the meaning of the document and ensure that we inch towards building a country that our ancestors envisioned as they found for our independence.

Every year, the celebration of Republic Day is marked by special parades and events across the country. People often make it a point to promote the key highlights of the Indian constitution. Understand what it means to be a secular, democratic republic and encourage more people to stand up for the country that the freedom fighters who shaped our country wanted us to build. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2025!

