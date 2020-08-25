Women's Equality Day 2020, like every year, will be celebrated on August 26. The day commemorates the historic step taken in the direction of gender equality. On August 26, 1920, American women were granted the constitutional right to vote. This year, US will be observing 100th anniversary of the day, the 19th Amendment was officially certified to the United States Constitution. It is a momentous occasion. On Women's Equality Day 2020 or 100th anniversary of Women's Equality Day, we share a list of images and wallpapers with powerful quotes by women who taught us to live life on our own terms. You can share these meaningful sayings, greetings, wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, SMS, GIFs, and Stickers with the women to uplift each other. Women's Equality Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Words of Encouragement & Upliftment to Send Fellow Women on The Special Day.

Women for long has been treated as a second-class citizen. Various women have fought and still fighting to eradicate this man-made disparity. Hard to believe, but women were once not allowed even to cast a vote. Yes, the very right to vote is hard-earned. So, when, individuals, both men and women bash up the social and political movements that give them fundamental rights to life, it is time to pick a good book and peep into history. One of the monumental achievements in women's rights worldwide has been the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the Constitution of the United States. It prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Women's Equality Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events of the Observance That Celebrate Rights & Freedom of Women.

As one gear up to the commemoration of 100th anniversary of Women's Equality Day, search engine platforms are flooded with searches for latest wishes, quotes, and greetings. Some of the keywords are Women's Equality Day 2020, Women's Equality Day Quotes, Women's Equality Day India, Women's Equality Day 2020 Theme, Women's Equality Day Images, Women's Equality Day Pictures, Women's Equality Day Wishes, Women's Equality Day Messages, Women's Equality Day Greetings, and more. Here are some inspirational quotes with images and wishes that you can send to your mother, daughter, sister, female friends, and colleagues and be motivated about leading a life full of equal opportunities and dignity.

Powerful Quotes For Women's Equality Day

"Now, We Are Becoming the Men We Wanted to Marry" – Quote by Gloria Steinem "Human Rights Are Women’s Rights, and Women’s Rights Are Human Rights." – Quote by Hillary Clinton "Let Woman Out of the Home, Let Man Into It, Should Be the Aim of Education. The Home Needs Man, and the World Outside Needs Woman." - Quote by Pearl S. Buck "No Person Is Your Friend Who Demands Your Silence, or Denies Your Right to Grow." - Quote by Alice Walker "We Cannot All Succeed When Half of Us Are Held Back." - Quote by Malala Yousafzai

Women's Equality Day Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Always Keep Your Face Forward to the Sunshine With Pride and Dignity. Happy Women’s Equality Day. A Toast to All the Brave Women on This Day!

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Have Come a Long Way And Have More Miles to Cover! And I Quickly Want to Remind You That You’re Wonderful, Outstanding, Marvelous, Adorable, Badass, Nice and Courageous! You’re a Woman. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2020!

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women’s Equality Day to an Amazing Colleague Who Is Such an Inspiration to Everyone Around Her.

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All I Wish on This Special Day That May You Never Stop Dreaming and Never Lose Hope. May You Always Fight for Your Rights! Happy Women’s Equality Day 2020!

Happy Women's Equality Day (Photo Credits: Labeled For Reuse)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have the Magic to Turn the Direction of the Wind of Your Own and Own Every Day. Here Is to Celebrate a Day Dedicated to All the Women. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Women's Equality Day GIFs

How to Download Women's Equality Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

A picture speaks a thousand words, and these days, a sticker is worth tens of greetings. Yes, WhatsApp Stickers have been a hit among people as it conveys their heartfelt feelings with one media element. For Women's Equality Day, you can download stickers for WhatsApp. We provide you with some direct links to download them easily. Here are the links 1. Happy Women's Equality Day 2. Women Empowerment & Motivational Quotes 3. Woman's Equality Day Greetings Card. These links should be helpful. We wish all the ladies worldwide, Happy Women's Equality Day 2020!

