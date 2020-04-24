Women’s Political Empowerment Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Focusing on Need for Female Representation in Politics

Women’s Political Empowerment Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year, Women’s Political Empowerment Day is celebrated on April 24. The special days focuses the need for female representation in the field of politics. India has seen its share of powerful female politicians both before and after Independence. The main aim of the day is to create awareness about the political rights and responsibilities of female leaders. Moreover, the special day also aims at encouraging exchange of best practices and experiences, creating awareness about women’s empowerment and to develop future strategies.

Women’s participation has helped create, develop and promote livelihood options through self-help groups, small and micro Enterprises. The Women’s Political Empowerment Day is being observed since 1994 to create awareness about the rights and duties of the women. It must be noted that according to the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, reservation of at least one-third seats for women was ensured. This day is important in India as the Panchayati system of governance operative in the country's rural lands in dominated and controlled by men, but in 1993 it changed.

It was then that the Panchayati Raj Institution was made a part of the constitution but it also gave 33 percent reservation to women. According to history, this was India’s first step towards involving women in the country’s governance at grass root levels. In a bid to mark this great achievement, the first Women’s Political Empowerment Day on April 24, 1993, was observed.

The day marks important as several issues pertaining to the women’s problems have been brought to notice at the community and national level. The political space led by women leaders has changed over the years. With female leaders at the top brass politics, are focusing more on issues such as gender inequality, domestic violence, reproductive wellness, and education. They have been giving attention to these issues more than their male counterparts.