World Contact Day 2020: Know Date and Significance of the Day Associated With Ufology

Happy World Contact Day 2020: Do you believe in aliens? Do you think that there is someone who lives in outer space? Well, if you do so, you would love to learn more about World Contact Day. The global event of World Contact Day 2020 is an event which is organised by the International Flying Saucer Bureau (IFSB) annually. This International day is related to Ufology. If you are looking for more information on World Contact Day 2020 date, and its significance then you have come at the right place. Want to See UFO Sightings From a Decade Ago? British Royal Air Force Will Release 'Classified Files' to the Public.

When will World Contact Day 2020 be celebrated?

World Contact Day is celebrated every year on March 15, which will fall on Sunday this time around. The first instance of World Contact Day was celebrated in 1953, where the IFSB theorised if both telepathy and alien life were real. The IFSB members tried to transmit the following message in their attempt to connect with extraterrestrial life in 1953:

“Calling occupants of interplanetary craft! We of IFSB wish to make contact with you. We are your friends and would like you to make an appearance here on EARTH. Your presence before us will be welcomed with the utmost friendship. We will do all in our power to promote mutual understanding between your people and the people of EARTH. Please come in peace and help us with our EARTHLY problems. Give us some sign that you have received our message. Let us hear from you. We are your friends.”

What is the significance of World Contact Day 2020?

World Contact Day is observed all over the world by the people of the science community. Every year, the scientists try to send a telepathic message to aliens (or say extraterrestrial life), which they believe are occupants of different planets in outer space. In 2013, on the 60th anniversary of World Contact Day, the celebrations were so grand, that they were observed for over a week. Alien or UFO? Black Ring Seen Flying in Sky in Pakistan's Lahore Leaves People in Fear.

The World Contact Day is also observed by many Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) groups organise events, seminars and workshops highlighting the importance of this day. There are mass meditation programs held where people try to make contact with alien life.

A lot of people observe the day by wearing alien costumes and indulging in watching alien movies as well. Some of the more popular ones are Koi Mil Gaya, Men in Black, Independence Day, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Invasion of the Body Snatchers etc. You can also binge-watch the Star Trek series.

There's a lot of educational value one can derive when it comes to World Contact Day.