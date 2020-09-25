World Contraception Day (WCD) was launched on September 26, 2007, to improve awareness of contraception and enable people to make informed decisions regarding their sexual and reproductive health. The mission of the observance is to improve awareness of all contraceptive methods and enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health. The day promotes family planning which is essential to secure the well-being and autonomy of women along with supporting the health and development of communities. International Condom Day 2020: Ten Interesting and Fun Facts About the Contraceptive.

The mission of the observance is to allow women to choose which accounts to improved global health. It also helps break the cycle of poverty and help communities, and countries for a stronger, prosperous and sustainable path. Through birth control methods, it lets woman her partner take an informed decision on their reproductive health. World Contraception Day is supported by a coalition of 15 international NGOs, governmental organizations, and scientific and medical societies with an interest of spreading the right knowledge about sexual and reproductive health. Effective Contraceptive Methods to Birth Control.

Birth control can also control population growth as it can put pressure on the environment, economy, and health and education services. Also, using contraception during sexual intercourse can help prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Along with being informed about World Contraception Day, it is also important to pass on the information. Talking about sexual health is still a taboo in several countries and on this day you can try to inform people about contraceptives. Talk to your family, friends and other loved ones about the use of contraceptives. You can also share details about the observance on social media using the hashtag #WorldContraceptionDay

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).