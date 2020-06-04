World Environment Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Send These Beautiful Sayings to Your Loved Ones on the Day Dedicated to Mother Nature

World Environment Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Happy World Environment Day 2020! Every year June 5 is dedicated to World Environment day which aims at spreading awareness and encourage people to protect the environment. Saving the environment must be our priority, given that our ecosystem is in a critical condition. There are innumerable environmental issues that we have to deal with simultaneously to provide our future generation with a sustainable planet to live in. World Environment Day is a great opportunity to spread awareness about the urgency to take steps towards saving the planet. If you are looking for Environment day quotes or Happy Environment Day messages and images, World Environment Day 2020 quotes, wishes and GIF images, we give you a collection of beautiful HD images with quotes to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS. World Environment Day 2020: From Facewash to Coffee, Daily Use Things & Activities You Have No Idea Are Damaging the Environment! Here's What You Can Do For a Sustainable Future.

The history of World Environment Day [WED] goes back to 1972 when the day was established by the UN General Assembly on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Ever since that day annual events, campaigns and programmes take place to spread awareness about the environmental crisis. This year the theme of World Environment Day 2020 is “Celebrate Biodiversity”. So many species either have been extinct or are on a verge of it. It is important that we spread awareness about how important it is to celebrate and conserve biodiversity. If you too are searching for Environment day quotes or Happy Environment Day messages and HD images, here are some amazingly beautiful images with quotes that you can send to your loved ones to wish them and also spread awareness:

World Environment Day Quotes

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Greatest Threat to Our Planet Is the Belief That Someone Else Will Save It. – Robert Swan

WhatsApp Message Reads: When a Man Says to Me, “I Have the Intensest Love of Nature,” at Once I Know That He Has None. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

WhatsApp Message Reads: Water Is H2O, Hydrogen Two Parts, Oxygen One, but There Is Also a Third Thing, That Makes It Water and Nobody Knows What That Is. – D.H. Lawrence

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Is Where We Live, Why Are We Hurting Our Home. Live on Our Earth, Love Our Earth, Laugh on Our Earth. This Is the Only on We Have ..Save It! – John Vol

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nature Is Painting for Us, Day After Day, Pictures of Infinite Beauty. —John Ruskin

WhatsApp Message Reads: Conservation Is a State of Harmony Between Men and Land. – Aldo Leopold

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. ~Native American Proverb

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pleasure Is Nature’s Test, Her Sign of Approval. When Man Is Happy, He Is in Harmony With Himself and His Environment. – Oscar Wilde

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Nation That Destroys Its Soil, Destroys Itself. – Franklin D. Roosevelt

WhatsApp Message Reads: What Is the Good of Having a Nice House Without a Decent Planet to Put It on? – Henry David Thoreau

World Environment Day GIFs

Wishing You All a Happy World Environment Day 2020!

We wish you a very Happy World Environment Day once again! This year people may not go out or have events that involve social gathering because of coronavirus pandemic, however, you can surely have virtual gatherings and come up with ideas to help save the environment.