World Rabies Day is observed on September 28 to raise awareness about rabies and its prevention. World Rabies Day 2020 will mark the fourteenth commemoration of this observance. Rabies is a common disease found in dogs which can also affect humans in many ways. World Rabies Day poses as an international awareness campaign coordinated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control to educate people on the prevalence of rabies in humans, how to prevent as well as combat it and demystifies common myths. Here is everything you need to know about World Rabies Day 2020 and the significance of this observance. World Rabies Day 2020 Myths and Facts: From Transmission to Vaccination, Misconception That MUST Be Put an End To.

When is World Rabies Day

As mentioned above, World Rabies Day is celebrated on September 28 every year. This date marks the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur who, with the collaboration of his colleagues, developed the first efficacious rabies vaccine.

Significance of World Rabies Day

World Rabies Day celebrations are not just applauded by millions worldwide who may have been impacted by this illness but are also endorsed by international human and veterinary health organizations such as the World Health Organization, the Pan American Health Organization, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every year, World Rabies Day celebration revolves around a dedicated theme to raise awareness concisely and uniformly.

World Rabies Day 2020 theme

The theme for World Rabies Day 2020 is “End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate”. The theme for World Rabies Day 2020 focusses on vaccination and collaboration. This theme briefly focusses on the elimination of deaths due to rabies by the year 2030, explaining the importance of vaccination for dogs and post-exposure prophylaxis. It presents the case for a strong need for efforts that are united for the elimination of the transboundary disease.

Rabies is a disease which is fully preventable.

Traditionally celebrated with events, awareness drives and various campaigns, this year's observance of World Rabies Day is sure to be mostly online. However, activists are eager to raise more awareness and combat this illness in the most effective and efficient way. Happy World Rabies Day 2020!

