World Religion Day is celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday in January each year. World Religion Day 2025 falls on January 19. The annual event was initiated in 1950 by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baháʼís of the United States of America. Though initiated in the United States, World Religion Day has come to be celebrated internationally by followers of the Baháʼí Faith. The day promotes these principles by highlighting the ideas that the spiritual principles underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity. In this article, let’s know more about World Religion Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

World Religion Day 2025 Date

World Religion Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 19.

World Religion Day History

World Religion Day’s origin can be traced back in the Baháʼí principles of the oneness of religion and of progressive revelation, which describe religion as evolving continuously throughout the history of humanity. The purpose of World Religion Day is to highlight the ideas that the spiritual principles underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity. As per historical records, the earliest observation entitled World Peace Through World Religion was in Portland, Maine at the Eastland Park Hotel in October 1947 with a talk by Firuz Kazemzadeh. National Religious Freedom Day 2025 Date in US: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Signing of Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

World Religion Day Significance

World Religion Day highlights the beauty and richness of the world's diverse religious traditions and their contributions to culture and society. The annual event emphasises the fact that despite differences in practices and beliefs, all religions share common values such as love, compassion, and justice. Hence, the day encourages people to view religion as a force for unity rather than division. Events like seminars, gatherings, and discussions are held to uphold global peace and cooperation. On this day, people from different religions come together to discuss their beliefs, share prayers, and build understanding.

