National Religious Freedom Day is marked on January 16 in the United States of America (USA) to celebrate the fundamental right to religious freedom. This day holds great significance as it commemorates the Virginia General Assembly's adoption of Thomas Jefferson's landmark Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom on January 16, 1786. The statute, written by Jefferson in 1777 and shepherded through the legislature by James Madison in 1786. It became the basis for the establishment clause of the First Amendment of the US Constitution and led to freedom of religion for all Americans. In this article, let's know more about National Religious Freedom Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event in the US.

National Religious Freedom Day 2025 Date

National Religious Freedom Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 16.

National Religious Freedom Day History

National Religious Freedom Day is marked on January 16 via a proclamation by the President of the United States since 1993. The legislation has been introduced in Minnesota to commemorate Religious Freedom Day in the state as well. National Religious Freedom Day has not been recognised as a federal holiday. The Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom was a pioneering law that separated church and state, emphasizing that civil rights are independent of religious beliefs.

National Religious Freedom Day Significance

National Religious Freedom Day recognises the United States’ commitment to protecting individuals' rights to practice any religion without government interference. On this day, schools, universities, and religious organisations host various events, seminars, and discussions to raise awareness about the importance of religious freedom and its role in democracy.

