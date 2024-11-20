World Television Day—that glorious occasion when we come together to celebrate the device that has taught us everything we know about life, love, and how to properly judge a reality TV contestant. It's the one day a year when we can all admit, without shame, that we spend way too much time in front of the TV and that yes, we have watched the entire season of that random documentary series we couldn’t even pronounce the name of. TV is an art form, people—and today, we bow down to it. To celebrate World Television Day 2024 on November 21, we bring you World Television Day 2024 funny memes and jokes.

Let’s face it, TV is the universal excuse for doing absolutely nothing. You’re not wasting time, you're "catching up on culture." Sure, your body is horizontal, your brain is mush, and your eyes have been glued to a screen for the last four hours, but hey, you’re "educating yourself"—even if that education is through a mix of true crime documentaries, cooking shows you’ll never actually cook from, and reruns of The Office. Who’s judging?

And let’s not forget the wild moments when you actually manage to turn off the TV and realise you've been sitting in the same position for so long that you need a GPS to find your legs. But hey, that’s part of the experience, right? It’s a marathon, not a sprint. TV gives you plenty of time to reflect—mostly on your choices in the snack department. Iconic Jethalal Memes, TMKOC Instagram Reels, Daya Ben’s Hilarious Reactions and Jokes That Are Perfect for Every Desi Mood.

Of course, World Television Day wouldn’t be complete without the deluge of memes and sarcastic jokes that flood social media. The internet knows what we really love about TV: not the groundbreaking documentaries or educational programming, but the relatable chaos. You know, the memes about how every show you start immediately cancels after one season. Or that one meme that asks, "Why does every character in a drama have to make bad decisions? Like, just call the police already." It's true. TV characters consistently make choices that make us scream at the screen, as if they can hear us. Spoiler alert: They can’t.

Then there’s the classic “Netflix asks if you're still watching” meme. We’ve all been there. It’s like your TV is judging you. “Are you sure you want to keep going?” Yes, Netflix, I’m sure. I’m not just watching, I’m investing in this plotline, even if it’s 2 AM and I’ve already spent the last three hours watching a show I can’t even remember the title of. But who needs sleep when there’s an entire season to binge? Check out some of the funniest TV memes & jokes:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stone Toss (@stonetoss)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @memesandmoodz

Always!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matty B (@matty_b_memes)

Oh No

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @memesandmoodz

Awww