Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the first day of the festival of lights, Diwali. It is also known as the festival of Tihar in Nepal. On Dhanteras, people start prepping up for Diwali. This year, Dhanteras 2021 will be celebrated on November 2, Tuesday. Diwali Mithai for Lakshmi Puja: Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli, Mysore Pak – 11 Sweet Dishes for Festival.

Home decorations, cleaning, buying new utensils and preparing sweets and snacks for the festival begin on this day. We, at LatestLY, have curated a list of foods that you must prepare on this day for good luck.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit is combined from two words - ‘panch’ meaning five and ‘amrit’ meaning immortal or nectar of God. Therefore, panchamrit is made of five items namely milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee, all combined together to make this holy drink. It is served as prasad after puja on Dhanteras.

Boondi Ladoo

Boondi laddoo is considered the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha. It is served the most during the puja on Dhanteras.

Naivedya

It is a complete meal cooked at home to begin the festival of lights Diwali. It is prepared on the day of Dhanteras and is offered to Goddess Lakshmi as deity.

Atte ka Halwa

Whole wheat halwa or atte ka halwa is prepared in clarified butter and milk and is a famous prasad served in North India.

Kheer

Kheer or rice pudding is made with milk, rice and jaggery and is auspicious and a must-have on Dhanteras. It is a favourite of all the people of North India and, therefore, no festival is complete without its preparation.

Though people buy any sweets for the puja on Dhanteras, it is considered highly auspicious to prepare these items at your home for good fortune. Prepare your sweets beforehand so that you are all set to enjoy the festivities on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2021!

