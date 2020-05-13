Difference Between Spring Onions and Scallions? Know How These Bulb Veggies Differ From Each Other

Scallions vs spring onions (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Onions are an important ingredient in cooking. They give a distinct flavour to all the dishes and while we commonly know of the big bulbs and spring onions, there is a different taste to each of them. There is another variety called scallions which look very much like spring onions, but there is a difference in the taste of them too. Scallions are also called as green onions. By now, if you are feeling too confused, in this article, we tell you the difference between spring onions, green onions or scallions. What is The Difference Between Cheese and Paneer? Know How The Two Dairy Products Differ From Each Other.

What Are Scallions?

Scallions are a young onion variety whose bulbs have a slender shape. They are also referred to as green onions but aren't spring onions. Scallions also have long green stalks like chives. Both the green and white part are used in cooking. They can be ate raw and can make good as toppings in salads. On cooking, they have a mildly sweeter taste. They do not have the typically pungent smell. Scallions are the youngest and least mature of the onions.

What Are Spring Onions?

Spring onions are also common immature onions which are harvested during the spring or summer. These are bulbs with tender long leaves. Commonly having white bulbs, they can also be yellow. They look like mini onions and both parts - the bulb and leaves are edible. Spring onions also have a sweet flavour. What is The Difference Between Tomato Sauce and Ketchup? Know How These Two Condiments Differ From Each Other.

Difference Between The Two

The main difference to make out what is a scallion and what is a spring onion is the appearance of the bulb itself. Scallions are harvested so young, they do not have a bulb but a slender shape. They are more like white stalks with not more an inch in diameter. Most scallions do not grow into larger bulbs, whereas spring onions appear round in shape. While scallions can sometimes act as a substitute of chopped onions, spring onions are sweeter. They have a delicate flavour. Another difference is availability. Spring onions as the name suggest have "spring" in their name and are thus harvested around that season. The greens of the spring onions are said o have an intense flavour.

So there is often a confusion between the two and because of the subtlety in the flavours they are often replaced. But a true culinary expert would know the intensity of these bulbs.