National Blueberry Month is observed every year in the US in the month of July. It is all about celebrating the delightful flavour and the medicinal properties of blueberries.

Having a handful of blueberries daily can offer you great nutrition and amazing health benefits. This fruit was earlier known for its medicinal properties. Studies claim that frozen blueberries are equal in quality to fresh where antioxidants are concerned. As you observe National Blueberry Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of amazing health benefits that this little fruit provides that you must know on this day. Easy and Delicious Blueberry Pie Recipes You Can Try at Home.

1. Controls Cholesterol Levels

Higher cholesterol can lead to bad heart health. Blueberries contain antioxidants which can help prevent the cholesterol in your blood from being oxidized and may even keep cholesterol from building up in the first place.

2. Controls Diabetes

Studies claim that eating blueberries regularly can help improve insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes, helping them to manage their sugar levels effectively.

3. May Help Protect Against Ageing and Cancer

Blueberries reduce DNA damage. DNA damage is part of the reason we grow older and also plays an important role in the development of cancer. Due to higher levels of antioxidants, blueberries can neutralize some of the free radicals that damage your DNA.

4. May Lower Blood Pressure

Various studies claim that regular intake of blueberries may lead to lowering blood pressure. It has significant benefits for people with high blood pressure which is a major risk factor for many heart diseases. Blueberry Consumption Good for Heart.

5. Helps in Digestion and Weight Loss

The fibre content in blueberries helps to prevent constipation and maintain regularity for a healthy digestive tract. Also, the high fibre content increases satiety, or the feeling of being full, thus leading to reduced appetite.

Blueberries are available fresh, frozen, freeze-dried and in jellies, syrups and jams. You can select whatever form you wish to have to get the best health benefits of this delicious fruit.

Wishing everyone Happy National Blueberry Month 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).