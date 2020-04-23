Ramadan 2020 Iftar Recipes: From Haleem to Shahi Tukda, Here Are Some Delicious Items You Can Make At Home During Ramzan

Ramadan 2020 Iftar Recipes: From Haleem to Shahi Tukda, Here Are Some Delicious Items You Can Make During Ramzan (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Happy Ramadan 2020! One of the most auspicious time amongst the Muslim community has begun. The fasting period, also known as Roza is considered extremely sacred in the Islamic calendar. Every year, millions of people around the world observed Ramadan and keep a fast for the whole month of Ramzan. According to Islamic tradition, the main reason behind fasting is to create a sense of self-control and that is why they do not eat the whole day while offering prayers to God. Roza fasting begins at Sehri (the time before the sun rises), when a sumptuous meal is had and, the fast is kept all day by following a strict set of rules until the sunsets. Roza is ended after the evening prayers and people have Iftar party. Ramadan Mubarak 2020 HD Images & Wishes in Urdu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and SMS to Celebrate The Start of Ramadan Kareem.

Traditionally, for iftar, also known as Iftari, delicious meat curry, tasty desserts and refreshing rose syrup is prepared. The Iftar menu includes amazing dishes like kebabs, haleem, biryani, paya, halwa, sheer khurma and phirni. Here are some of the easy recipes you can make at home during Ramzan:

Dum Biryani

Delicious dum biriyani can be easily made using mutton chunks that are marinated with spices and cooked in a mouthwatering assortment of rice and veggies. Dum biryani is made in layers, alternatively using basmati rice, veggies and meat.

Haleem

Another delicious item mutton stew, is one of the most popular dishes of the Middle East. In India, it is particularly famous in Hyderabad. Here's a recipe video:

Chicken Shammi Kebab

Iftar is incomplete without some juicy chicken kebabs that include meat minced and mixed with channa dal and other spices. The batter is turned into patties and then either fried or roasted. Here's a recipe video:

Shahi Tukda

Amongst the various desserts, Sahi Tukda is extremely popular! This recipe includes bread, milk and various dry fruits. Check recipe video:

After a whole day of fasting, people come together for Iftar where they celebrate the day with tasty food. Traditionally people end their Roza with dates, because it is believed that Mohammad Prophet also did the same thing.