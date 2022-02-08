The second day of Valentine’s Day is known as Propose Day. It is celebrated every year on February 8. Valentine’s Week is an eight-day celebration where people find ways to impress their partners. The week starts with Rose Day and the next day is Propose Day. This is an occasion for people to propose their special one. As you celebrate the second day of Valentine’s week, we at LatestLY, have curated some interesting and creative ways you can try to propose your special one. Best Places to Propose to Your Partner This Valentine’s Week.

Take Help From Your Furry Friend

This is one of the cutest ways of the proposal for someone who is an anal lover. Hang a proposal tag message to the neck or the mouth of your little pet and surprise her in the most adorable way.

Jigsaw Puzzle

This is one of the fun ways to propose to your significant other. Put a question on the jigsaw puzzle and don’t miss that reaction on your partner’s face when he/she finally solves the puzzle.

Walk on the Beach

Some of the heartiest talks take place during a walk at the beach. Take your girl for a walk on the beach and during your nice and funny talks pop up your most awaited question.

Family Dinner

Get all you and your partners family members together for a dinner and make the moment special for your partner. The best happy moments are loved with the family. But try this one only if you are sure that your partner is also totally into you, otherwise it could get a bit embarrassing.

With Your Beautiful Memories

Put pictures of all your happy memories in a box and put a one-liner with every picture. This would help you slowly unfurl your feeling towards your partner thus giving a nostalgic touch.

There are hundreds of ways to plan and propose to your partner. But you must go for the best one considering the taste and preferences of the one you want to impress. Enjoy the Propose Day with your partner and we hope you get a yes this Propose day. Wishing everyone a Happy Propose Day 2022!

