The coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on all of us. The number of cases increasing with each passing day, is only increasing our tension to when will it finally end. But looking at the number of cases, it is uncertain as to when exactly will our life return to how it was in the previous years. One of the main reasons for the increasing COVID-19 cases as per experts is that people are not taking social distancing seriously. According to health experts, maintaining social distance is important to contain the further spread of coronavirus. If you are not keeping adequate distance from others, here we bring you the benefits of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. What is the Meaning of Social Distancing?

According to the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 a person infected with COVID-19 can be contagious before symptoms even begin. Again, there are some people who remain completely asymptomatic, but are still contagious. This means that, also if you are healthy, you are unknowingly spreading the virus by not practising social distancing. Preventive measures like social distancing help protect vulnerable people from developing a more serious illness. Social Distancing Ad by Ohio Department of Health Wins Praises Online for Describing the Risk of COVID-19 Spread.

Benefits of Social Distancing During Coronavirus:

Social distancing means avoiding crowded or public places where close contact with others is likely. For essential trips, such as buying groceries, health expert recommends wearing a face mask and staying at least 6-feet away from others.

One of the primary benefits of social distancing during an outbreak is that it has the ability to flatten the curve.

Following social distancing, the measure helps limit the opportunities to come in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home.

If we follow social distance, the curve can be flattened, that will give our healthcare system and healthcare workers the chance to do their jobs and keep up with the number of patients who need treatment or hospitalisation.

Watch Video: Social Distancing Ad by Ohio Department of Health

Although the risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread the virus. All of us has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting ourselves, family and the community during the pandemic, which eventually will also flatten the curve.

