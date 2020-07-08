If you have not been living under the rocks, you know that coronavirus can damage your lungs, and lead to severe respiratory issues. In critical cases, the infection can also damage the walls of the air sacs in your lungs. A lot of cases of the potentially fatal acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) have also been reported. The COVID-19 infection may cause symptoms like sudden breathlessness, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate and excessive sweating. Certain breathing exercises can improve your lung capacity and prevent complications. Here's how to perform each one of them.

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Commonly known as belly breathing, this kind of breathing engages the diaphragm. If you already did not know, the diaphragm is a muscle located between the thoracic cavity and abdominal cavity to help you breathe. The diaphragm is not very helpful, especially if you suffer from COPD, so this exercise can be particularly beneficial if you suffer from such breathing troubles.

You may lie down or sit back.

Place your right hand on your belly and the left hand on your chest.

Now inhale through your nose. Feel the air moving into your abdomen as your stomach expands.

Now press your abdomen and breathe out. Make sure your lips are pursed.

Pursed Lip Breathing

To improve airflow in and out of your lungs, try this breathing technique. It can slow down your breathing and release the air trapped in the lungs and ease shortness of breath. Try breathing this way while performing strenuous activities, such as climbing stairs.

Sit straight and gradually inhale through your nostrils.

Tighten your lips, as if you are about to blow on something.

Slowly breathe out through your pressed lips. Take twice as long to breathe out as you did to breathe in.

Practice this technique 4 to 5 times daily.

Coordinated Breathing

Perform coordinated breathing when you are exercising or feeling anxious. If shortness of breath is causing anxiety and making you hold your breath, coordinated breathing will prevent this condition from occurring in two simple steps.

Take a deep breath through your nose.

Purse your lips and breathe out through your mouth.

Be sure to practice these techniques daily to strengthen your lungs even if you do not suffer from any of the respiratory ailments.

