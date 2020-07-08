If you have not been living under the rocks, you know that coronavirus can damage your lungs, and lead to severe respiratory issues. In critical cases, the infection can also damage the walls of the air sacs in your lungs. A lot of cases of the potentially fatal acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) have also been reported. The COVID-19 infection may cause symptoms like sudden breathlessness, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate and excessive sweating. Certain breathing exercises can improve your lung capacity and prevent complications. Here's how to perform each one of them. 

Diaphragmatic Breathing

Commonly known as belly breathing, this kind of breathing engages the diaphragm. If you already did not know, the diaphragm is a muscle located between the thoracic cavity and abdominal cavity to help you breathe. The diaphragm is not very helpful, especially if you suffer from COPD, so this exercise can be particularly beneficial if you suffer from such breathing troubles. 

Pursed Lip Breathing

To improve airflow in and out of your lungs, try this breathing technique. It can slow down your breathing and release the air trapped in the lungs and ease shortness of breath. Try breathing this way while performing strenuous activities, such as climbing stairs. 

Coordinated Breathing

Perform coordinated breathing when you are exercising or feeling anxious. If shortness of breath is causing anxiety and making you hold your breath, coordinated breathing will prevent this condition from occurring in two simple steps. 

Be sure to practice these techniques daily to strengthen your lungs even if you do not suffer from any of the respiratory ailments.

